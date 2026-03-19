UIS faculty and staff unions authorize a strike

Unionized faculty and staff at the University of Illinois Springfield have voted in favor of allowing leaders to call a strike. According to a statement, "union members cite months of administrative stonewalling in negotiations, insulting salary proposals, and attempts to take away current contract protections as the main reasons for taking the votes to authorize further action."

Contract negotiations began last year on several key issues, include salaries. Thomas Gebhardt, UPI1400 Support Staff President representing staff such as clerical, custodial and food service workers, said his members are paid below counterparts on other campuses, including at Urbana-Champaign. Despite the higher cost of living, the administration is offering only a 1% pay increase.

He also said there is an attempt to take away current contract protections

"We are the ones who take your calls, make or break your appointments, run errands, check calendars, run and arrange for meetings... we are the front line." he said.

Union members voted over three days and followed it up with rally on the campus Thursday as the University of Illinois Board of Trustees met at UIS.

Mediation has taken place involving UIS and its tenure and tenure track faculty unions. "Still, the administration refuses to bargain seriously and is offering unacceptable salary proposals that amount to pay cuts when adjusted for inflation," a union statement read.

The university released a statement:

“The University of Illinois Springfield is disappointed that members of UPI Local 4100, including the Tenured/Tenure-Track Faculty and Clerical, Service and Technical units, have reported voting to authorize a strike. The vote does not necessarily mean a strike will occur, and from the University’s perspective, a strike is not warranted. The University has presented proposals that represent a fair contract given the University's fiscal constraints. We respect our union colleagues and remain committed to working together to reach an agreement that serves the best interests of the entire university community while protecting the university’s financial wellness.”

A total of 15 issues are part of the bargaining process. Along with salaries, they include workload, job security, academic freedom and professional development among others.



The vote to authorize a strike is an initial step. If an intent to strike is filed with the Educational Labor Relations Board, a work stoppage could occur anytime after 10 days. Bargaining sessions are still planned, including one with the staff union on Friday, March 20. A faculty bargaining session is set for Monday, March 23. The spring semester will end in early May.

The university said students would be advised on what to do if a strike happens. "We will monitor the situation closely and assess options for addressing any disruption that might occur, with the goal of minimizing any harm a work stoppage could cause. The University’s goal is to ensure that students are treated fairly and the objectives of their courses are fulfilled," UIS said.

The faculty union filed an intent to strike notice in April 2022 during the last contract contract talks. An agreement was reached a few days later. In 2017, a faculty strike lasted 5 days.