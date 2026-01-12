© 2026 NPR Illinois
The ICE agent involved in the deadly Minnesota shooting has central Illinois ties | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 12, 2026 at 6:21 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • ICE officer, Jonathan Ross, is a 2001 graduate of Richwoods High School in Peoria
  • A Chicago federal judge has delayed her decision on dismissal of a use-of-force case involving ICE in Chicago until Jan. 22
  • Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says the Trump administration's plan to freeze social service federal funding "is just plain wrong"
  • One person injured in a shooting following a traffic stop by Springfield Police on Saturday
  • Gestational diabetes rates in the U.S. rose 36% from 2016 to 2024
  • A new U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows there was a small increase in food insecurity in 2024
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
