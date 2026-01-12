The ICE agent involved in the deadly Minnesota shooting has central Illinois ties | First Listen
- ICE officer, Jonathan Ross, is a 2001 graduate of Richwoods High School in Peoria
- A Chicago federal judge has delayed her decision on dismissal of a use-of-force case involving ICE in Chicago until Jan. 22
- Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says the Trump administration's plan to freeze social service federal funding "is just plain wrong"
- One person injured in a shooting following a traffic stop by Springfield Police on Saturday
- Gestational diabetes rates in the U.S. rose 36% from 2016 to 2024
- A new U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows there was a small increase in food insecurity in 2024