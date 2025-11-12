© 2025 NPR Illinois
Illinois' legislature takes action to create guardrails for AI use with mental health | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published November 12, 2025 at 6:19 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Illinois lawmakers concerned about mental health bots used in therapy
  • U.S. Supreme Court considering whether states can prohibit conversion therapy for minors
  • Darren Bailey will still run for Illinois governor following the death of family members in a helicopter crash
  • The deportation campaign in Chicago could be winding down
  • Red Crown Rot continues to show up in more midwestern soybean crops
  • ByHeart Powdered infant formula recalled following botulism symptoms
