No vote from the Illinois senate on assault weapons and expanding abortion protections |First Listen
- State lawmakers vote to give themselves a pay raise
- Inauguration day for Illinois' constitutional officers is today, here it live on NPR Illinois at 11:30 a.m.
- DCFS inspector general identifies one of the agencies major problems
- A judge dismisses lawsuit filed against Rivian
- National farm income likely reached new highs in 2022
- Statehouse reporter Alex Degman checks in on the lame duck session