No vote from the Illinois senate on assault weapons and expanding abortion protections |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST
  • No vote from the Illinois senate on assault weapons and expanding abortion protections
  • State lawmakers vote to give themselves a pay raise
  • Inauguration day for Illinois' constitutional officers is today, here it live on NPR Illinois at 11:30 a.m.
  • DCFS inspector general identifies one of the agencies major problems
  • A judge dismisses lawsuit filed against Rivian
  • National farm income likely reached new highs in 2022
  • Statehouse reporter Alex Degman checks in on the lame duck session
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
