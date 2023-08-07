Sunday's storms brought tornadoes, damage to the area

The area saw another round of severe weather Sunday evening, including tornadoes, resulting in damage to homes and buildings and power outages.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln said a funnel cloud was reported close to Paloma, near Quincy, in west central Illinois at 3:47 p.m.

As a system moved toward the Springfield area, skies grew dark, winds increased and heavy rain fell. A funnel cloud was spotted near New Berlin at 5:28 p.m.

Just before 6 p.m., strong winds knocked down a power line on East Lake Shore Dr. in Springfield.

The following reports were received:

Location: 2 ENE Glenarm, IL Description: Tornado Magnitude: Report Time: 06:10 pm CDT - 8/6/2023 Remarks: Touched down 3 miles southwest of New City.

Location: 2 NNE Pawnee, IL Description: Tornado Magnitude: Report Time: 06:13 pm CDT - 8/6/2023 Remarks: A farmstead was damaged near the intersection of Cotton Hill Road and Galloway Road. The roof was damaged and a few trees were uprooted.

Location: 3 NE Pawnee, IL Description: Tstm Wnd Dmg Magnitude: Report Time: 06:15 pm CDT - 8/6/2023 Remarks: An outbuilding was damaged and a few trees were blown over near Cardinal Hill Road and Zion Road.

Location: 4 W Raymond, IL Description: Tstm Wnd Gst Magnitude: 60 MPH Report Time: 06:42 pm CDT - 8/6/2023 Remarks: time and location estimate. report courtesy of KTVI.

Location: 3 NE Taylorville, IL Description: Tornado Magnitude: Report Time: 06:46 pm CDT - 8/6/2023 Remarks: Several homes and garages were damaged along 1600 East Road. Numerous trees and power poles were snapped as well.

Location: Assumption, IL Description: Tstm Wnd Dmg Magnitude: Report Time: 07:08 pm CDT - 8/6/2023 Remarks: Large trees and power lines were blown down.

Pana, IL Description: Flood Magnitude: Report Time: 08:07 pm CDT - 8/6/2023 Remarks: Water 1 to 2 feet deep on some streets.

Hail between 1-2 inches was also reported in various locations.

The National Weather Service continues its field surveys and more details may be forthcoming.