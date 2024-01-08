Winter storm to impact area

The storm will move through starting Monday night until Wednesday morning.

The precipitation will begin as a rain/snow mix. Some accumulation is expected in the Springfield area by Tuesday morning. Then, it is expected to change to all rain, before additional snowfall is forecast for Tuesday night.

Depending on when the precipitation turns to snow, accumulation totals in Springfield could range from 1-5 inches. Both Tuesday and Wednesday morning commutes could be messy, with slick driving conditions.

Heavier amounts are expected to the west of the Illinois River.

Winds will gust Monday night between 30-35 miles per hour. Stronger winds are in the forecast for Tuesday.

NOAA

The National Weather Service said another snow system, expected to arrive late in the week, has the potential to pack a stronger punch. It will also usher in a blast of arctic air.

