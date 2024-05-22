Tips on how to impact the creation of state policy from Bunch, Coffey, Croke, and Turner
The first IGPA/CSPL Policy Summit features "Big Problems, Big Ideas: Why Policy?" A discussion on how to affect public policy. The Policy Summit is a collaboration of the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL) and the University of Illinois System Institute for Government and Public Affairs (IGPA).
Panel:
- Beverly Bunch, UIS Professor
- Mike Coffey,Illinois State Representative
- Ryan Croke; First Assistant Deputy Governor, Office of the Governor - Illinois
- Doris Turner, Illinois State Senator
Moderator