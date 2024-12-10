See the final 10 choices for a new Illinois State Flag

Illinois could be a step closer to a new state flag. A total of 10 finalists have been chosen by the Illinois Flag Commission. The public can weigh in on the choices starting next month.

“Having received nearly 5,000 entries, I appreciate the creativity and passion reflected in all the submissions,” said Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, whose office convened the Flag Commission meetings.

Starting in January, the public can vote online at www.ilsos.gov/stateflag for one of the new designs, or one of three former flag designs, including the current state flag, the 1918 Centennial Flag and the 1968 Sesquicentennial Flag.

After the public voting period, the commission will report its findings and recommendations to the Illinois General Assembly by April 1, 2025, whose members will vote on whether to adopt a new flag, return to a previous iteration of the flag or retain the current flag.

The current flag shows the seal of Illinois on a white background. The flag has undergone only minor changes through the years. The design with the seal was adopted in 1915 and the word Illinois was added in 1970.

While it’s familiar to residents, it’s far from popular. The North American Vexillogical Association said a survey in 2001 ranked Illinois’ flag 49th out of 72 different flags for states and territories in the U.S. and Canada.

Senate Bill 1818, sponsored by State Senator Doris Turner of Springfield and State Representative Kam Buckner of Chicago, was signed into law by the governor in 2023, creating the commission to gauge public desire for a new flag.

“History is living, breathing and ever-evolving,” said Turner. “We need to ensure government is evolving with the times so people are engaged and a part of what is going on across the state. To start the conversation, I led the initiative to create the Illinois Flag Commission, which is tasked with deciding whether the current state flag should be replaced with a redesigned state flag. We need a flag that truly represents Illinois – a state with a strong workforce, an agriculture champion and so much more.”

“Our flag embodies the rich tapestry of Illinois—from the mighty Mississippi to the shores of Lake Michigan. It reflects our history, our people, and the spirit of our state,” said Buckner. “A new design presents a unique opportunity to honor our heritage while showcasing the evolving story of Illinois.”

