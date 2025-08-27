Lesko to run for state senate

A race is shaping up in the 48th state Senate District. Republican Frank Lesko has announced he will run next year in an attempt to unseat incumbent Democrat Doris Turner of Springfield.

Lesko launched his campaign Tuesday and discussed making government more efficient, fiscal stability and advocating on behalf of working families.

The current Sangamon County Recorder has a long history in local government. He has also served as Springfield City Clerk, Springfield alderman and a member of the Springfield Park Board.

“This campaign is about putting people ahead of politics,” Lesko said.

Lesko campaigned on a platform of ending the recorder position. Voters approved that change. The job will be merged with the county clerk's duties next fall, meaning Lesko will be out of government at this time.

“I’ll be honest. Many people reached out upset, not because they oppose saving money, but because they didn’t want my public service to end,” said Lesko. “I told them then, and I’m telling you now, my service is not ending. I’m not going away.”

Lesko says he was in favor of the office being eliminated, and that he campaigned on it. Democrats claim he’s not being completely truthful about that.

“Families are struggling with higher costs and broken leadership at the capitol. It’s time to restore trust and bring common-sense leadership back to our state government.”

The 48th District includes parts of Sangamon, Christian and Macon counties.

