Elderly Pekin murder suspect’s death reveals Legionnaires’ disease at Tazewell County Jail

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is undertaking measures at the county jail to protect detainees and employees after the recent death of an elderly inmate was due to him contracting Legionnaire’s disease.

Sheriff Jeff Lower said they are working to release eligible non-violent inmates to reduce the Pekin facility’s population density, while also taking immediate steps to treat the water system and reduce potential risks.

“The health and safety of both our inmates and our staff remain our highest priority,” Lower said in a media release issued late Friday. “We are acting swiftly, transparently, and in full cooperation with state and local health experts to address this issue and ensure our facility remains safe for everyone inside.”

The jail has about 120 inmates, said Lower, adding his office is coordinating with the Tazewell County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine which misdemeanor offenders can be released.

The discovery comes after the Sept. 30 death of James Pate, 93, who was being held on first-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of his wife, Cheryl Pate, 80. Pekin police arrested James Pate on the afternoon of Sept. 2 in a private driveway in the 1800 block of South 14th Street.

According to the sheriff’s release, Pate’s health began to deteriorate while in custody. He was brought to a local hospital and diagnosed with pneumonia and other health-related complications. Deemed unlikely to recover, Pate was furloughed into hospice care shortly before his death.

After the hospital’s standard processes found Pate had contracted Legionnaires’ disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health [IDPH] tested the water supply at the Tazewell County Jail. While preliminary results found no issues with the external supply, the facility’s internal system tested positive for legionella bacteria.

The jail immediately began using outside water sources, providing bottled water and consulting with IDPH for guidance. On Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office was notified that official culture test results confirmed the presence of legionella.

Legionnaire’s disease develops when an individual breathes in droplets of water containing the bacteria. It is not transmitted from person to person, and cannot be contracted by drinking the water.

Lower’s statement said jail staff is limiting the use of water sources that produce mist or steam, continuing to provide bottled water and offering alternative personal hygiene options, working to flush and disinfect the plumbing systems, and monitoring all inmates and staff for symptoms such as coughing, fever and shortness of breath.

He said they are working closely with the IDPH, the Tazewell County Health Department, the county’s Emergency Management Agency and its facilities and maintenance department, and an outside contractor that specializes in legionella mitigation.

The collaboration intends to reduce potential risks, treat the jail’s water system and determine long-term preventive measures.