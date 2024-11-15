© 2024 NPR Illinois
Panel discussion on foreign affairs scheduled

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published November 15, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST
Panel flyer
UIS

The Center for State Policy and Leadership and the School of Politics and International Affairs invite you to a webinar on Foreign Affairs in the 2024 U.S. Elections and beyond. Join on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm for a panel discussion with Dr. Brandon Bolte, Dr. Adriana Crocker, Dr. Isabel Skinner, Dr. Ali Nizamuddin, and our moderator Dr. AJ Simmons.

To register, scan the QR code or click to reserve your spot. You may also submit a question for the panel.

Panel flyer with QR code

Illinois UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL)University of Illinois Springfield
