Data center proposal could reshape Sangamon economy - McCrady shares

Economic growth in Springfield and Sangamon County is showing promising signs — but a proposed data center is controversial.

Springfield-Sangamon Growth Alliance executive director Ryan McCrady said the region saw the highest percentage job growth of any metro area in Illinois in 2025. Housing demand remains strong, including multi-family units, signaling continued population stability and potential growth.

A major driver of future expansion could be a proposed 280-acre data center by CyrusOne in southwest Sangamon County. McCrady emphasized that while public concern often centers on artificial intelligence, the facility would primarily serve growing demand for cloud storage — the “hardware behind the cloud” businesses rely on every day.

The project is expected to generate significant tax revenue — increasing property taxes on the site from roughly $20,000–$50,000 annually to an estimated $6.5 million per year — benefiting both local and countywide taxing bodies. Construction could employ up to 500 local union workers, with about 250 permanent jobs tied to operations and tenants.

McCrady addressed concerns about noise, water usage, electric rates, and backup generators, noting the facility would use a closed-loop cooling system, meet strict county sound regulations, and purchase power through a separate agreement that would not impact local co-op rates.

Beyond the data center, McCrady also pointed to momentum downtown, including plans to expand the Bank of Springfield Center and add a hotel, positioning Springfield to attract larger conventions and boost tourism.

“Get educated and informed,” McCrady urged, encouraging residents to review public documents and stay engaged as the community weighs its economic future.

Read/listen to Don Hanrahan on Community Voices with concerns toregarding the development of the proposed data center.

Transcript pending.