9/21 UPDATE: WIPA 89.3 FM is back on the air at low power. Seeking funding for new transmitter. Click here for more information.

A high-stakes debate comes to the UIS Performing Arts Center with 'The Niceties' | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Logan Bricker
Published September 22, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT
Niceties logo
UIS Performing Arts Center
The Niceties is presented by the UIS Performing Arts Center in partnership with the UIS Diversity Center.

When written history and historical details lost to time clash, what will persevere? "Niceties" actresses Regina Ivy and Meredith Vogel-Thomas, as well as Carly Shank, Artistic Program Director for the UIS Performing Arts Center, sat down with co-host Logan Bricker to speak about their work and passions in the acting community and what goes into creating characters. Ivy and Vogel-Thomas also shared a scene from the play that runs Sept. 27-30, 2023.

Tags
Community Voices UIS Performing Arts Center
Logan Bricker
Logan Bricker is a student at the University of Illinois Springfield studying journalism. He also assists the Community Voices team at NPR Illinois.
See stories by Logan Bricker
