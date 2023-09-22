A high-stakes debate comes to the UIS Performing Arts Center with 'The Niceties' | Community Voices

When written history and historical details lost to time clash, what will persevere? "Niceties" actresses Regina Ivy and Meredith Vogel-Thomas, as well as Carly Shank, Artistic Program Director for the UIS Performing Arts Center, sat down with co-host Logan Bricker to speak about their work and passions in the acting community and what goes into creating characters. Ivy and Vogel-Thomas also shared a scene from the play that runs Sept. 27-30, 2023.