Community Voices

Springfield Mayor Buscher shares experiences nearing her first 100 days in office | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published July 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher
Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher

Community Voices brings you another event you may have missed, A Conversation with new Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher at the Citizens Club of Springfield.

Mayor Buscher discusses her first weeks in office, leadership changes, and her priorities for the city. Citizens Club President John Kelker moderates the discussion looking at issues important to the citizens of Springfield and central Illinois. The discussion also reviews the City’s response and the impact of the recent derecheo.

Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
