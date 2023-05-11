© 2023 NPR Illinois
NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Ranked choice voting may slow the roll of negative campaign ads | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published May 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
An illustration of a hand filling out a ranked choice ballot for a hypothetical election for borough president. Carlos Cruz is ranked first, Bella Bryson second, Deepika Doshi third and Aaron Abbott fourth.
Connie Hanzhang Jin/NPR

Members of the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership team discuss ranked choice voting (RCV) in Illinois. The potential benefits and challenges of a system that allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference. This system has gained popularity in recent years based around arguments that it will increase voter choice, promote political moderation, and promote more civil and issue-based campaigns. Evanston voters will use RCV for their local elections beginning in 2025. Other localities here and the Illinois General Assembly are also discussing how ranked choice voting could be utilized in additional races.

Panelists
Dr. AJ Simmons, Research Director, UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership
Dr. John Transue, Assistant Professor, UIS School of Politics and International Affairs
Manny Gutierrez, Visiting Researcher, UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership

Moderator
Randy Eccles, General Manager and Community Voices Co-Host, NPR Illinois

Tags
Community Voices Ranked Choice VotingvotingUIS Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL)A.J. SimmonsJohn TransueManny Guiterrez
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.

