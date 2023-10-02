The Center for State Policy and Leadership 2023 Showcase | Community Voices
1 of 4 — Bea CSPL showcase.jpg
Bea Bonner moderates a panel discussion about trauma-informed training in schools.
Randy Eccles
2 of 4 — IMG_7792.jpg
Vanessa Ferguson interviews a panel about internship opportunities through CSPL.
Randy Eccles
3 of 4 — IMG_7781.jpg
CSPL Executive Director Molly Lamb hands out an award.
Randy Eccles
4 of 4 — Showcase audience.jpg
Center for State Policy and Leadership Showcase
Randy Eccles
The Community Voices team moderated the Center for State Policy and Leadership Showcase in September. The showcase featured discussions with the Illinois Innocence Project, Research Director Dr. AJ Simmons, and the Alliance for Experiential and Problem-Based Learning.