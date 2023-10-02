© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Center for State Policy and Leadership 2023 Showcase | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published October 2, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT
Bea Bonner moderates a panel discussion about trauma-informed training in schools.
1 of 4  — Bea CSPL showcase.jpg
Bea Bonner moderates a panel discussion about trauma-informed training in schools.
Randy Eccles
Vanessa Ferguson interviews a panel about internship opportunities through CSPL.
2 of 4  — IMG_7792.jpg
Vanessa Ferguson interviews a panel about internship opportunities through CSPL.
Randy Eccles
Executive Director for CSPL Molly Lamb
3 of 4  — IMG_7781.jpg
CSPL Executive Director Molly Lamb hands out an award.
Randy Eccles
Showcase Audience
4 of 4  — Showcase audience.jpg
Center for State Policy and Leadership Showcase
Randy Eccles

The Community Voices team moderated the Center for State Policy and Leadership Showcase in September. The showcase featured discussions with the Illinois Innocence Project, Research Director Dr. AJ Simmons, and the Alliance for Experiential and Problem-Based Learning.

