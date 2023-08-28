© 2023 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Community Voices to host LIVE showcase featuring the Center for State Policy and Leadership | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published August 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT
Center for State Policy and Leadership Showcase
Center for State Policy and Leadership
The Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL) will highlight several projects at the annual showcase on Sept. 14.

Community Voices will moderate the annual UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL) showcase. Executive Director of CSPL Dr. Molly Lamb sat down with co-host Vanessa Ferguson to discuss the showcase, which will feature the Illinois Innocence Project, the Alliance for Experiential Problem-Based Learning, and new research about motor vehicle data and safety. The showcase is Sept. 14, at 8 a.m. To register use the QR code shown or visit: https://appserv7.admin.uillinois.edu/FormBuilderSurvey/Survey/center_for_state_policy_and_leadership/conferences/cspl_showcase_2023/Survey

