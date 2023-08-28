Community Voices to host LIVE showcase featuring the Center for State Policy and Leadership | Community Voices

Community Voices will moderate the annual UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL) showcase. Executive Director of CSPL Dr. Molly Lamb sat down with co-host Vanessa Ferguson to discuss the showcase, which will feature the Illinois Innocence Project, the Alliance for Experiential Problem-Based Learning, and new research about motor vehicle data and safety. The showcase is Sept. 14, at 8 a.m. To register use the QR code shown or visit: https://appserv7.admin.uillinois.edu/FormBuilderSurvey/Survey/center_for_state_policy_and_leadership/conferences/cspl_showcase_2023/Survey

