Members of the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership team discuss ranked choice voting (RCV) in Illinois. The potential benefits and challenges of a system that allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference. This system has gained popularity in recent years based around arguments that it will increase voter choice, promote political moderation, and promote more civil and issue-based campaigns. Evanston voters will use RCV for their local elections beginning in 2025. Other localities here and the Illinois General Assembly are also discussing how ranked choice voting could be utilized in additional races.

