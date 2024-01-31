© 2024 NPR Illinois
Professional Wrestler Benjamin Trust discusses Top Gun with the Front Row Network

By Brandon Davis
Published January 31, 2024 at 11:27 PM CST
We at the Front Row Network love how movies still have such an impact on our culture at large. Front Row Classics host Brandon Davis welcomes professional wrestler, Benjamin Trust to the network this week. Ben is from the St Louis area and is making a name for himself in both Illinois and Missouri. We're taking a look at how Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick inspired Ben's wrestling persona and look. Brandon and Ben also discuss how both films are perfect examples of how effective practical effect still are.

Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
