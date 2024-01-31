Professional Wrestler Benjamin Trust discusses Top Gun with the Front Row Network

We at the Front Row Network love how movies still have such an impact on our culture at large. Front Row Classics host Brandon Davis welcomes professional wrestler, Benjamin Trust to the network this week. Ben is from the St Louis area and is making a name for himself in both Illinois and Missouri. We're taking a look at how Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick inspired Ben's wrestling persona and look. Brandon and Ben also discuss how both films are perfect examples of how effective practical effect still are.

