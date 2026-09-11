Springfield Vegan Chef Challenge - Oct. 1 - 31

Join us for a month-long celebration of new vegan dishes all over Springfield! Businesses across the area will showcase exciting special vegan menu items, giving everyone the opportunity to explore creative plant-based dishes crafted by talented local chefs.

How It Works:

- Visit participating restaurants throughout Springfield

- Try their exclusive vegan offerings.

- Share your experience—vote, comment, post photos of your favorite meals, and tag us at @veganchefchallengeMW

This event is open to everyone—not just vegans! It’s about bringing our community together to celebrate incredible food and support Springfield chefs.

Get Involved:

Looking for ways to connect? Volunteer with us! We’re seeking passionate individuals to help with outreach, event promotion, and community building throughout the month. It's a great way to meet like-minded people and make a difference! Volunteer using this link: TinyURL.com/VOLVCC

Join us in making Springfield an even more inclusive, vibrant, and compassionate community.

For details on participating businesses, menus, sponsorship opportunities, and more, visit our website at veganchefchallenge.org/Springfield