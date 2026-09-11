Jerry Seinfeld to perform in Springfield this December

The UIS Performing Arts Center has announced comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform on the Sangamon Auditorium stage later this year.

Seinfeld will perform his newest stand-up routine at 7 p.m. on Dec. 19. Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 18 at 10 a.m. FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center can pre-purchase starting Wednesday, September 16.

He teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become one of the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmys, Golden Globes, and People’s Choice awards, was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy-nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill, along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Tickets start at $67.50 and can be purchased at UISpac.com.