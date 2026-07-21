KC & The Sunshine Band coming to Sangamon Auditorium

The UIS Performing Arts Center is excited to announce the addition of two exciting events to its 2026-2027 season. Legendary hitmakers KC and the Sunshine Band and bestselling author and creator of Sex and the City, Candace Bushnell, will both make stops in Springfield as part of the upcoming season.

Tickets will be available to FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center members beginning Wednesday, July 22, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, July 24. FRIENDS memberships start at just $25 per household and include exclusive advance ticket purchasing opportunities throughout the season.

KC and the Sunshine Band – Friday, September 25, 2026

For more than five decades, KC and the Sunshine Band has been getting audiences on their feet with timeless hits including "Get Down Tonight," "That's the Way (I Like It)," "Shake Your Booty," "Boogie Shoes," and "Give It Up." Led by Harry Wayne "KC" Casey, the band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and continues to deliver the infectious energy and feel-good music that helped define an era. Fans can expect an unforgettable evening filled with classic disco, funk, pop, and nonstop dancing.

Candace Bushnell – Saturday, November 7, 2026

Candace Bushnell, the internationally bestselling author whose writing inspired the groundbreaking television phenomenon Sex and the City, brings her acclaimed one-woman show to the UIS Performing Arts Center. Filled with humor, wit, and candid storytelling, Bushnell shares her unique perspective on love, friendship, dating, and modern relationships while taking audiences behind the scenes of the cultural phenomenon she created.

Following the performance, a limited number of fans will have the opportunity to meet Candace Bushnell during an exclusive post-show meet-and-greet. Meet-and-greet tickets are available for an additional fee and must be purchased in advance. Availability is limited

"We're thrilled to continue adding exciting entertainment to our reopening season," said Sarah Brewer, Interim Director of the UIS Performing Arts Center. "From the iconic music of KC and the Sunshine Band to Candace Bushnell's hilarious and insightful storytelling, these events offer something for a wide variety of audiences and continue to showcase the diverse programming our patrons have come to expect."

Tickets for both events go on sale to FRIENDS members on Wednesday, July 22, and to the general public on Friday, July 24. Tickets may be purchased online at UISpac.com, by calling the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160, or by visiting the UIS Ticket Office during regular business hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about these performances or to become a FRIENDS member and receive early access to tickets, visit the UIS Performing Arts Center website.