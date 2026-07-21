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355 confirmed and probable causes of cyclosporiasis reported in the state | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published July 21, 2026 at 6:18 AM CDT
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  • The Illinois Department of Public Health says a definitive cause or source of numerous cases of cyclosporiasis has yet to be identified
  • The penalties for violating the state's so-called Move over Law or Scott's Law are getting together
  • The City of Chicago is asking residents who believed they witnessed federal immigration agents behaving unlawfully last fall to come forward
  • Illinois sheriff's offices will be allowed to hire correctional officers and some full-time deputies beginning at age 18
  • A new decade-long study finds weedkillers and insecticides are polluting U.S. rivers
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