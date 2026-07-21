355 confirmed and probable causes of cyclosporiasis reported in the state | First Listen
- The Illinois Department of Public Health says a definitive cause or source of numerous cases of cyclosporiasis has yet to be identified
- The penalties for violating the state's so-called Move over Law or Scott's Law are getting together
- The City of Chicago is asking residents who believed they witnessed federal immigration agents behaving unlawfully last fall to come forward
- Illinois sheriff's offices will be allowed to hire correctional officers and some full-time deputies beginning at age 18
- A new decade-long study finds weedkillers and insecticides are polluting U.S. rivers