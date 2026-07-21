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Author and creator of Sex and the City coming to Springfield

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published July 21, 2026 at 2:02 PM CDT
Candace Bushnell
CandaceBushnell.com
Candace Bushnell

Candace Bushnell, the internationally bestselling author and creator of Sex and the City, brings her hit one-woman show to the Sangamon Auditorium stage.

Through personal stories, humor, and behind-the-scenes insights, Bushnell shares the real-life inspiration behind her iconic career, from the glamour of New York City to the creation of Sex and the City.

It’s billed as a fun, empowering 90-minute Girls’ Night Out filled with laughter, friendship, and the stories that changed pop culture forever.

The show is Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets information:
FRIENDS Members at the $125+ Giving Level – Wednesday, July 22 at 10 am
FRIENDS Members at the $25+ Giving Level – Thursday, July 23 at 10 am
Non-Members (public) – Friday, July 24 at 10 am

To learn how to become a FRIEND, read about our Membership levels, or to join visit UISpac.com/FRIENDS.
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Springfield IL Sangamon Auditorium
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