Author and creator of Sex and the City coming to Springfield

Candace Bushnell, the internationally bestselling author and creator of Sex and the City, brings her hit one-woman show to the Sangamon Auditorium stage.

Through personal stories, humor, and behind-the-scenes insights, Bushnell shares the real-life inspiration behind her iconic career, from the glamour of New York City to the creation of Sex and the City.

It’s billed as a fun, empowering 90-minute Girls’ Night Out filled with laughter, friendship, and the stories that changed pop culture forever.

The show is Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets information:

FRIENDS Members at the $125+ Giving Level – Wednesday, July 22 at 10 am

FRIENDS Members at the $25+ Giving Level – Thursday, July 23 at 10 am

Non-Members (public) – Friday, July 24 at 10 am

To learn how to become a FRIEND, read about our Membership levels, or to join visit UISpac.com/FRIENDS.