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One lawmaker proposing legislation to require Illinois schools to teach about the events of 9/11 | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 11, 2026 at 6:51 AM CDT
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  • Rockford area Republican Dave Syverson wants schools to teach about the events leading to the 9/11 attacks, the foreign and domestic policy that followed and the courage of the first responders
  • A Springfield man pleaded guilty this week to first degree murder in a case from the spring of 2025
  • A federal judge has denied a motion that sought to block a controversial new Illinois law that will allow terminally ill adults to be prescribed life-ending medication
  • One of the owners of a new downtown Springfield bar, The Bus Sto, says they will still open
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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