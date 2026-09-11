One lawmaker proposing legislation to require Illinois schools to teach about the events of 9/11 | First Listen
- Rockford area Republican Dave Syverson wants schools to teach about the events leading to the 9/11 attacks, the foreign and domestic policy that followed and the courage of the first responders
- A Springfield man pleaded guilty this week to first degree murder in a case from the spring of 2025
- A federal judge has denied a motion that sought to block a controversial new Illinois law that will allow terminally ill adults to be prescribed life-ending medication
- One of the owners of a new downtown Springfield bar, The Bus Sto, says they will still open