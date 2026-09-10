National Day of Service planned for Saturday at Camp Butler National Cemetery

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration (NCA) is collaborating with Carry the Load, to host the National Day of Service event honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, as well as the countless first responders, military service members and their families.

The National Day of Service provides volunteer opportunities at more than 140 cemeteries across the nation, including over 100 participating NCA national cemeteries.

At Camp Butler National Cemetery, volunteer activities will revolve around beautification efforts to include cleaning headstones and markers. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own buckets, scrub brushes and gloves to the event. This is an outdoor event.

It is open to the public Saturday Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Camp Butler National Cemetery is located at 5063 Camp Butler Road in Springfield.

Parking is available for the public onsite. Guests should arrive prepared for anticipated weather and bring water bottles for hydration.