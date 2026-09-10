25 Years Later: The Real Kevin T. Tells the Story Behind "Come From Away"

Twenty-five years ago, Kevin Tuerff was flying home from a European vacation when he became one of the 7,000 people diverted to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. His story would be immortalized in the Broadway production Come From Away. The character Kevin T. in the show is based off a series of interviews Tuerff gave to the playwrights.

Kevin joins Community Voices to speak about his experience during 9/11. Also joining is Craig Williams II, who will be playing the character Kevin T. at the Hoogland Center for the Arts, October 23-25 and October 290 November 1. The pair discussed the impact of the show, and how best to continue a legacy of compassion and kindness that Come From Away embodies.

Kevin's charitable efforts are mentioned in the show. For more information on his real-life foundation click the link: Pay it Forward 9/11