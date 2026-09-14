Springfield VEGAN CHEF CHALLENGE the month of October Austin Simmons and Autumn Gwinn serve up info

Austin Simmons and Autumn Gwinn and the Springfield VEGAN CHEF CHALLENGE. From October 1-31. Restaurants in Springfield, Illinois will be featuring fantastic vegan dishes. The event is welcome to all.

From website below:

Join us October 1-31, 2026 for an entire month of BRAND NEW vegan options all over Springfield, IL!

During this time, restaurants throughout the Springfield area will feature special vegan menu items. Diners have the opportunity to go out, enjoy meals, vote, comment, and post photos of the delicious vegan meals they have ordered.

📸 Help support our hard working chefs and their businesses! Win a prize and enter our raffle by sharing your food photos! Submit Google reviews 👉 — we’ll post, tag you, and shout them out! 🙌🍽️Connect with other diners during the event through the Springfield, IL Vegetarians and Vegans Facebook groupThe Springfield Vegan Chef Challenge is sponsored by the Navigator Wealth Strategies.

Transcript pending.