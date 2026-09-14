Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum to host presentation on race riots

The Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum (AAHM) will host "I Bear Witness: The Untold Stories of American Race Riots," a free presentation by Tiffany Lee offered through the Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau.

“AAHM is proud to partner with Illinois Humanities to bring this important program to our community. Ms. Lee’s presentation offers a meaningful opportunity to explore the national history of race riots and its connection to Springfield’s own legacy of racial violence.” — Aaron Pearl-Cropp, AAHM Board President

The program will take place Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 2 p.m. at the Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum. It opens with Lee’s 17-minute documentary, which draws on scholarly research and historical accounts from victims and eyewitnesses to examine race riots as part of a broader national history of racial violence.

The film features the East St. Louis and Chicago Race Riots and has been selected by the Saint Louis Public Library Film Festival, St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, and 81Shorts Film Showcase. After the screening, participants will engage with first-person scenarios drawn from primary sources to deepen understanding of the impact of race riots. The event is free and open to the public.

This event is co-presented by the Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau. Road Scholar speakers travel throughout Illinois sharing free, dynamic presentations about literature, philosophy, theater, local history, film, music, politics, and more, at no cost to host organizations. The program enables local nonprofit organizations to present free-admission cultural programs to their communities.

Tiffany Lee is an educator, historian, and media executive dedicated to preserving and promoting Black history and culture. As CEO of Think Black Cultural Media Group, she uses storytelling and media to bring history to life.

Lee has presented on race riots for the State of Illinois African Descent Reparations Commission, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, and the NAACP. "I Bear Witness: The Untold Stories of American Race Riots" will take place Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 2 p.m. at the Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum, 1440 Monument Avenue, Springfield, IL 62702.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.spiaahm.org or contact Tara Ryan Walker at staff@spiaahm.org or 217.391.6323.