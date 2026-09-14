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An attorney for DCFS plans to comply with a judge's order requesting records in a case | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 14, 2026 at 6:36 AM CDT
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  • Capitol News Illinois has requested documents from DCFS while trying to learn more about the care that 18-year-old Mackenzi Felmlee received before she was found dead in her foster home
  • The Illinois Gaming Board has approved new rules that would expand enrollment options for its voluntary self-exclusion program
  • A new study shows that rinsing fruit and vegetables before eating them removes some of the pesticides on them
  • Fall enrollment at Northern Illinois University is down slightly from last year
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
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