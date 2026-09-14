An attorney for DCFS plans to comply with a judge's order requesting records in a case | First Listen
- Capitol News Illinois has requested documents from DCFS while trying to learn more about the care that 18-year-old Mackenzi Felmlee received before she was found dead in her foster home
- The Illinois Gaming Board has approved new rules that would expand enrollment options for its voluntary self-exclusion program
- A new study shows that rinsing fruit and vegetables before eating them removes some of the pesticides on them
- Fall enrollment at Northern Illinois University is down slightly from last year