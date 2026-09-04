Refuge Ranch Mane Event Open House - Oct. 3

You are invited to join us in celebrating the end of our 18th season and learn about what is happening at Refuge Ranch!

Live music by The Juniors

Cake walk, starts on the half hour, 12:30-4:30pm

Silent auction 12-4pm

Food trucks 12pm-5pm:

-Cheesed Out

-The Daily Wrap

-Brew 66

-Corner Cup Ice Cream

-Blessings and More Bakery

-Clark's Kettle Corn

Free activities for kids:

-Airbrush tattoos sponsored by Black Cat Paints and Twists

-Pumpkin painting (while supplies last)

-Bounce house, sponsored by BounceTag and Hope Church

-Horse painting 12-4:30pm

-Animal meet and greet (see our new animal enclosures!)

-Balloon animals

-Fishing contest 12-4pm

-Horse rides (12:30-3pm)

-Camel rides by Ships of the Prairie