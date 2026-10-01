No Kings 4 - Vote Early - Oct. 17

Join us once again at Our beautiful Capitol Building on October 17th for another day of Joyful Community and Solidarity! We'll have music, speakers, and Roaming Voter Registrars for anyone who is still unregistered! There will be ASL interpreters again, and we'll also have a livestream on LLDSA's YouTube page.

We will again be collecting some desperately needed items for Mutual Aid in our community:

-dry rice

-dry beans

-ramen

-cooking oil

-socks

-baby wipes

-diapers

-school supplies

-toilet paper

-underwear

-hygiene items

-laundry detergent

So come on out, bring your friends and your signs! Remember our history and come dressed as your favorite voting rights activist. Let's remind our Electeds who they work for!

Hosted by Capital City Illinois Indivisible, Land of Lincoln DSA, 50501 SPI, SWAN, Faith Coalition for the Common Good, and AFSCME 2600