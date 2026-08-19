Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show - Oct 3-4

The Annual Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show will be held October 3 and 4, 2026 and will be in the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The theme for this year's show is "Minerals Across America".

There will be dealers, demonstrators, exhibits, kid's activities (fossil dig, spin and win, touch and feel, egg carton collection), silent auction, Springfield Maker Space, flint knapping, geode cracking, concessions, and much more.

Times are 10 - 6 on Saturday and 10 - 5 on Sunday