© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show - Oct 3-4

Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show - Oct 3-4

The Annual Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show will be held October 3 and 4, 2026 and will be in the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The theme for this year's show is "Minerals Across America".
There will be dealers, demonstrators, exhibits, kid's activities (fossil dig, spin and win, touch and feel, egg carton collection), silent auction, Springfield Maker Space, flint knapping, geode cracking, concessions, and much more.
Times are 10 - 6 on Saturday and 10 - 5 on Sunday

Orr Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds
$3.00 for adults, $2.00 for Seniors, Kids 12 and under free
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Lincoln Orbit Earth Science Soceity
217-414-0033
loesspublicity@gmail.com
www.loess.org
Orr Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds
66 4 H Rd
Springfield, Illinois 62563
217-782-1698
https://statefair.illinois.gov/non-fair-events/facilities/building/orr-building.html