Holiday Market & Sweet Shoppe - Nov. 21

Holiday Market & Sweet Shoppe – Hand made items and baked goods



The SCCC Holiday Market & Sweet Shoppe is a Springfield tradition for over 27 years! This event offers an opportunity to shop for the best handcrafted items, décor and practical gift items created by our own talented club artisans. Our Sweet Shoppe is loaded with delicious homemade treats and the Cocoa Bar provides a range of beverages for your enjoyment.

SCCC is a 501c3 non-profit. This event supports art education in our community.



• public contact information if our community has further questions website: www.SpringfieldCeramicsandCraftsClub.org

email address: SCCCPresident1@gmail.com

Facebook page: https://facebook.com/events/s/holiday-market-and-sweet-shopp/966667149780

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