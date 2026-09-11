Gethsemane Church Community Yard Sale Fundraiser To Pay Off Parsonage - Oct. 9 / 10

Join us for the Gethsemane Church Community Yard Sale as we come together to raise funds toward paying off our parsonage!

📍 Gethsemane Church

600 State St., Pekin, IL

📅 October 9th & 10th

🕗 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Come shop a great selection of household items, clothing, décor, books, toys, and more. All proceeds from the yard sale will go toward paying off our parsonage!

Have something you would like to donate to the sale? We would greatly appreciate your help! All donated items must be received by October 8th so we have time to organize and prepare everything for the sale.

At Gethsemane Church, we do not pass an offering plate during our services, and we have no paid employees. Our ministry is supported through the voluntary generosity of those who choose to give, and every donation helps us continue the work God has given us to do.

If you would rather simply make a financial contribution toward paying off the parsonage, you can give securely online here:

👉 Make a Donation go to our website www.TGC1611.org or copy this link below to go directly to donate: https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/...

Please share this event, invite your friends, and come find some great deals while helping us reach our goal! ❤️

Gethsemane Church — 600 State St., Pekin, IL

Come grow with us!