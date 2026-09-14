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Shelley Flynn Singleton and LAND OF LINCOLN GOODWILL Programs Like Youth Adult and Career Services

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Jeff C. Williams
Published September 14, 2026 at 2:05 PM CDT
Shelley Flynn Singleton and LAND OF LINCOLN GOODWILL offer programs like Youth Services, Adult Services, and Career Services. Shelley also provides information their RETAIL stores; also, on how their OUTLET Stores work.
Audrey Bellot
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Land of Lincoln Goodwill, Community Voices, NPR Illinois
Shelley Flynn Singleton and LAND OF LINCOLN GOODWILL offer programs like Youth Services, Adult Services, and Career Services. Shelley also provides information their RETAIL stores; also, on how their OUTLET Stores work.

Shelley Flynn Singleton and LAND OF LINCOLN GOODWILL offer programs like Youth Services, Adult Services, and Career Services. Shelley also provides information their RETAIL stores; also, on how their OUTLET Stores work.

From their website, below:
Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries, Inc. has been providing services in central Illinois since 1938 and has steadily grown in both scope of services offered as well as geographically. Today, Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries operates 15 Retail stores and Donation centers; Virtual Career Centers; a Youth Mentoring program in Springfield, and Jacksonville; and a Community Day Center for those with intellectual disabilities in Springfield.

Our territory consists of 33 counties in Illinois and four counties in Indiana.

Transcript Pending
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Arts & Life UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL)
Jeff C. Williams
Jeff C. Williams joined NPR Illinois in February of 2026.
See stories by Jeff C. Williams
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