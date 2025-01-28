Learn about the importance of summer learning initiatives in Springfield

The Citizens Club of Springfield met in December 2024 to host a program called "Summer Learning in Springfield: Bridging Opportunity Gaps." The panel for the event included Molly Berendt, CEO of Compass for Kids, Jennifer Gill, Superintendent of Springfield Public School District 186, and Terrance Jordan, Director of School Leadership & Family and Community Engagement of Springfield Public School District 186. The discussion was moderated by John Kelker, former president of The United Way of Central Illinois. The program explained existing learning gaps and its' effect on students, how programs like Compass for Kids help bridge summer learning gaps, and the need for solutions to finance the future of summer learning in Springfield. To learn more about Compass for Kids click here.