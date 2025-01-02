© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
SING works to help formerly incarcerated citizens return to life outside of prison

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published January 2, 2025 at 9:05 PM CST
Lynard Joiner speaks with David Risley about SING.
Citizens Club of Springfield Facebook page
The Citizens Club of Springfield met in summer 2024 to hear from SING: Shifting Into New Gear, a nonprofit charitable organization based in Springfield, Illinois, providing mentoring and resource navigation services to formerly incarcerated citizens returning to community and family life. SING’s founder/CEO and formerly incarcerated individual, Lynard Joiner was joined by David Risley, retired Federal Prosecutor along with Becky Gabany, capacity-building consultant as the moderator. Joiner discusses his experience with incarceration, the creation of SING, and the unlikely partnership and collaboration between Risley and himself. To learn more about SING click here.
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
