Citizens Club of Springfield to recap the election

A Citizens Club of Springfield panel discussion will feature local journalists discussing the recent election.

It's titled "The 2024 Election: What Happened and What It Means."

The event will focus on results across the nation, the state, and central Illinois. Bernie Schoenburg, retired long time reporter and columnist for the State Journal Register, Scott Reeder who writes for the Illinois Times and Peter Hancock from Capitol News Illinois make up the panel. The moderator will be Kent Redfield, professor emeritus from the University of Illinois Springfield.

It's free to attend at the Hoogland Center for the Arts.

7:30 am Coffee & Networking

8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Program

(Listen now to an preview with Scott Reeder on the player above)

