© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
RSVP for THANK YOU FEST Nov. 26

Citizens Club of Springfield to recap the election

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published November 20, 2024 at 11:46 AM CST
Election 2024 banner

A Citizens Club of Springfield panel discussion will feature local journalists discussing the recent election.

It's titled "The 2024 Election: What Happened and What It Means."

The event will focus on results across the nation, the state, and central Illinois. Bernie Schoenburg, retired long time reporter and columnist for the State Journal Register, Scott Reeder who writes for the Illinois Times and Peter Hancock from Capitol News Illinois make up the panel. The moderator will be Kent Redfield, professor emeritus from the University of Illinois Springfield.

It's free to attend at the Hoogland Center for the Arts.

7:30 am Coffee & Networking
8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Program

(Listen now to an preview with Scott Reeder on the player above)
Tags
Springfield IL Citizens Club of SpringfieldElection 2024
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories