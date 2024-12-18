lllinois' presidential electors cast their ballots for president and vice president

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois officially awarded its 19 electoral votes Tuesday to Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the unsuccessful Democratic candidates to be the next president and vice president of the United States.

During a ceremony at the Statehouse that lasted only about half an hour, 19 people chosen by the Democratic Party of Illinois stepped up, one-by-one, and dropped their paper ballots into a specially-made wooden box – one ballot for president, and a separate ballot for vice president.

For some, it was a chance to make a final statement about the 2024 election.

“It is my honor and my privilege to represent the people of the 7th Congressional District to cast this historical ballot for a person who has broken barriers for women, and particularly women of color,” said Elector Vera Davis, wife of U.S. Rep. Danny Davis. “And also, my sister in the sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., I cast this vote for Kamala Harris.”

After the ballots were cast, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, accompanied by electors Loretta Durbin and Bobby Rush, opened the ballot box, counted the ballots and announced the results.

At first, Giannoulias misspoke and said Harris had received 19 votes and Walz had received 11. But after someone pointed out the error, he corrected himself for the record.

“It is my pleasure to announce that Kamala D. Harris has received 19 electoral votes for president of the United States from the great state of Illinois, and Tim Walz has also received 19 votes for vice president of the United States,” Giannoulias said. “I did that on purpose. I’m proud to see the electors are paying attention.”

Similar ceremonies were carried out in state capitals across the country and Washington, D.C. Although the final outcome has been known for weeks, the formal ceremony was still carried out, just as it has in every presidential election since the nation’s founding.

For Illinois, it was the 52nd meeting of the state’s presidential electors.

The ballots cast on Tuesday will next be delivered to the president of the U.S. Senate – who happens to be Harris – who will open and tally them during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

By Peter Hancock, Capitol News Illinois, phancock@capitolnewsillinois.com

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.