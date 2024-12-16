© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
The Citizens Club of Springfield reviews the 2024 election and asks what it means

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published December 16, 2024 at 11:03 AM CST
From left to right: Kent Redfield, Scott Reeder, Peter Hancock and Bernie Schoenburg
Citizens Club of Springfield
From left to right: Kent Redfield, Scott Reeder, Peter Hancock and Bernie Schoenburg

The Citizens Club of Springfield convened in November with a panel of political reporters to discuss the 2024 election and what it means. The panel featured retired reporter and columnist for The State Journal-Register Bernie Schoenburg, Illinois Times reporter Scott Reeder and Peter Hancock from Capitol News Illinois. The discussion was moderated by Kent Redfield, professor emeritus from the University of Illinois Springfield.
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
