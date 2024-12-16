The Citizens Club of Springfield reviews the 2024 election and asks what it means
The Citizens Club of Springfield convened in November with a panel of political reporters to discuss the 2024 election and what it means. The panel featured retired reporter and columnist for The State Journal-Register Bernie Schoenburg, Illinois Times reporter Scott Reeder and Peter Hancock from Capitol News Illinois. The discussion was moderated by Kent Redfield, professor emeritus from the University of Illinois Springfield.