ICON works to improve quality of life in all Springfield neighborhoods
The Citizens Club of Springfield met in September to hear from the Independent Coalition for our Neighborhoods (ICON), a non-profit organization which advocates for cleaner, safer and healthier neighborhoods throughout Springfield. President of the group Mark Mahoney spoke to the crowd to explain how the organization advocates for improved city policy and procedures. He also shared video messages from ICON Board Members Polly Poskin and Jill Steiner.