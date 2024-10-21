© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ICON works to improve quality of life in all Springfield neighborhoods

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published October 21, 2024 at 10:52 AM CDT
The audience at the Citizens Club of Springfield September 2024 meeting watches the ICON presentation.
Citizens Club of Springfield
The audience at the Citizens Club of Springfield September 2024 meeting watches the ICON presentation.

The Citizens Club of Springfield met in September to hear from the Independent Coalition for our Neighborhoods (ICON), a non-profit organization which advocates for cleaner, safer and healthier neighborhoods throughout Springfield. President of the group Mark Mahoney spoke to the crowd to explain how the organization advocates for improved city policy and procedures. He also shared video messages from ICON Board Members Polly Poskin and Jill Steiner.
Tags
Arts & Life Citizens Club of Springfield
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories