Zacari Moore, known professionally as Zuh-Cari, opens the third 2024 Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series concert June 13. Although at the beginning of her career, she's collaborating with artists around the country and entered the NPR Tiny Desk Contest. Her music reflects recovering from two family tragedies and the need for healing.

Randy Eccles / nprillinois.org Zuh-Cari