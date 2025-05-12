Lineup announced for upcoming Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series

The Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series returns to downtown Springfield for a sixth season on Thursday nights starting May 29 through July 31, 2025. The 10-week live concert series will feature a diverse lineup of performers from across the world.

Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday in the vacant block north of the Illinois Governor’s Mansion at Fourth and Jackson Streets. Check out the band lineup announced today on the Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series Facebook page.

Each Thursday night, attendees will enjoy a Kids' Kickoff at 6:30 p.m., an opening act at 7:00 p.m. and the headliner will start at 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to bring their own food, drinks, lawn chairs and blankets. Food trucks and beverages will be available for purchase on-site. Local restaurants will be open for takeout service as well.

The ability to organize an event free to the public is made possible through generous support from many local sponsors, including the most recent 3-year matching grant from the Levitt Foundation and a Presenting Sponsor commitment from PNC Bank.

Since 2019, PNC has supported this multi-week music series and helped entertain audiences with a variety of genres from blues, rock, hip-hop, folk and more.

“PNC is proud to welcome back thousands of fans to the heart of downtown Springfield where an array of fantastic artists will entertain our community through the power of music,” said Brian Ray, PNC regional president of central Illinois. “This free, popular event attracts families and music enthusiasts, both young and old, creating opportunities for all to experience the arts and culture.”

"The Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series is supported in part by the Levitt Foundation, which partners with changemakers and nonprofits across the country to activate underused outdoor spaces through the power and joy of free, live music—bringing people together, fostering belonging, and invigorating community life. Presenting high-caliber talent and a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt concerts are welcoming and inclusive destinations where people of all ages and backgrounds gather,” said Levitt Foundation President & CEO Sharon Yazowski. “We are incredibly proud to partner with Springfield and see the tremendous positive impact of the Levitt AMP concert series in

this community”

In 2025, the Levitt Foundation is supporting 650+ free concerts in 50+ towns and cities with a total audience of nearly one million people. In addition to supporting free concerts, the Levitt Foundation is dedicated to advancing equitable music ecosystems through research and partnerships.

Production of the music series is also supported by the Springfield Area Arts Council, the City of Springfield, Central Baptist Church, Springfield Youth Performance Group, Illinois REALTORS ®️ and Solution Printing among others.

In its first season, the 2019 concert series attracted more than 7,700 attendees and was voted “Best Free Entertainment” by Illinois Times readers. Last year, Levitt AMP Springfield welcomed more than 12,600 attendees, which represents a 64% increase in attendance from the first year.

“We can feel the excitement build around us as we plan for the last season of the current Levitt grant cycle,” said Christi Walden, coordinating chair of the Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series. “Our partners and sponsors have come back positively and willingly knowing how joy permeates those who get to enjoy the free music and good energy on our Thursday nights. Even more than that, groups and individuals throughout our community have come together to see that there is support for another three years. There is something magical about what we have been allowed to do. We can’t wait to share another summer with everyone in downtown Springfield while we plan for the future!”

For information about the performance schedule, upcoming announcements and timely updates follow Levitt AMP Springfield on Facebook and Instagram. Those interested in volunteering at the concerts should contact levittamp@downtownspringfield.org.

In addition to the free concerts, there will be many more attractions for season five, including but not limited to:

• On June 19, the Juneteenth Celebration Committee is co-hosting the Levitt AMP concert as part of their weekend-long celebration of Juneteenth, also called Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, as it commemorates the last slave becoming free on June 19, 1865. The Juneteenth Celebration includes week-long celebration that begins June 12.

• The Springfield Art Association will be on-site for multiple concerts with their Make Truck. Their new mobile glass blowing studio will be set up for demonstrations July 3 and July 31.

• SMTD will offer a bus for a cooling station at three concerts.

