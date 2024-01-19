© 2024 NPR Illinois
Learn about the history of Lake Springfield and ‘Illinois Stories’ with the UIS Lunch and Learn Series

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published January 19, 2024 at 11:25 AM CST
A screen shot of the presentation given by Curtis Mann. In this photo we see two pictures of swimmers in Lake Springfield.
University of Illinois Springfield
Curtis Mann gives a presentation about the history of Lake Springfield

In 2023 the UIS Lunch and Learn Series featured a program about the history of Lake Springfield. Local historian and researcher Curtis Mann spoke to the crowd about the history of Springfield’s water supply which led to the development of Lake Springfield. The program also featured Mark McDonald, who is recognized for his time as host of the Emmy-award winning program “Illinois Stories.” McDonald shared behind-the-scenes stories and what he's doing now that the program has ended.
Arts & Life UIS Lunch and Learn Series
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
