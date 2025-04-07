Dr. Hei-Chi Chan explores AI's role in shaping our future

AI is at the forefront and is making its way into our everyday lives. During the March 2025 Lunch and Learn Series, Dr. Hei-Chi Chan, UIS associate professor of mathematical sciences and philosophy and co-founder of the university’s AI Campus Learning Community, gave a presentation on the evolution of AI, the university's AI Campus Learning Community, how students can make the best use of AI, and the future of AI in our society. UIS is offering a camp on AI this summer. Find registration and details here.