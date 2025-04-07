© 2025 NPR Illinois
Dr. Hei-Chi Chan explores AI's role in shaping our future

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published April 7, 2025 at 9:04 PM CDT
Dr. Hei-Chi Chan speaks at the March Lunch and Learn Series.
UIS
Dr. Hei-Chi Chan speaks at the March Lunch and Learn Series.

AI is at the forefront and is making its way into our everyday lives. During the March 2025 Lunch and Learn Series, Dr. Hei-Chi Chan, UIS associate professor of mathematical sciences and philosophy and co-founder of the university’s AI Campus Learning Community, gave a presentation on the evolution of AI, the university's AI Campus Learning Community, how students can make the best use of AI, and the future of AI in our society. UIS is offering a camp on AI this summer. Find registration and details here.
