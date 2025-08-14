New law seeks to coordinate human trafficking response in Illinois

A bipartisan bill aimed at streamlining Illinois’ response to human trafficking was signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday.

The law lays the framework for a coordinated trauma-informed response across state agencies to better address the varied needs of victims of human trafficking, which includes crimes of sex and labor trafficking.

“It is a modern form of slavery, that’s what it really is; you’re treating a human being like a piece of property, rather than a human being,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said.

“While there may be various laws on the books, and those laws can be effective, this legislation really takes it to the next level and allows us to have a much more effective effort as a state at addressing those shortcomings and really being very thoughtful and forward thinking.”

The National Human Trafficking Hotline received 792 contacts from Illinois in 2024, up from 696 in 2023. Meanwhile, in fiscal year 2024, 448 trafficking survivors reported receiving services from state agencies, up from 321 the year prior, according to the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.

State police note all trafficking numbers are likely only a fraction of the number of actual victims in Illinois, as human trafficking is often underreported and underidentified.

The new law also mandates the development of standardized victim-centered training for social service and law enforcement agencies.

“Even more important than just getting the bad guy is helping the good guy, helping the person who’s been victimized, who’s been traumatized, be able to put their life back together,” Kelly said. “And that is extremely challenging.”

Kelly acknowledged with plans for increased training and enforcement, there is always a cry for more resources and funding, but said many of these programs have been steadily built out.

Under the law, the Department of Children and Family Services will be required to create a new unit to coordinate human trafficking services and prevention.

Illinois State Senator Julie Morrison (D-29th) sponsored the legislation and said it would “close gaps” in current efforts to address trafficking.

“By breaking down silos between agencies, we can connect survivors to compassionate support faster and make it more difficult for trafficking networks to operate in the state,” Morrison said in a statement.

The law takes effect Jan. 1, 2026.