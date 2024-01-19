In 2023 the UIS Lunch and Learn Series featured a program about the history of Lake Springfield. Local historian and researcher Curtis Mann spoke to the crowd about the history of Springfield’s water supply which led to the development of Lake Springfield. The program also featured Mark McDonald, who is recognized for his time as host of the Emmy-award winning program “Illinois Stories.” McDonald shared behind-the-scenes stories and what he's doing now that the program has ended.

Listen • 33:19