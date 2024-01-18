Illinois Symphony Orchestra brings music from animation to the stage at 'Tunes from the Toons!'

Whether you love Bugs Bunny or "Beauty and the Beast," the Illinois Symphony Orchestra (ISO) will bring the music from animation to the stage at their upcoming concert "Tunes from the Toons!" The performance will be conducted by music director candidate Yaniv Dinur and will feature music you heard in Saturday morning cartoons and animated feature films. The ISO will perform in Springfield, Ill. on Jan. 26 and in Bloomington-Normal on Jan. 27. For more information visit: ilsymphony.org