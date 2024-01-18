© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Illinois Symphony Orchestra brings music from animation to the stage at 'Tunes from the Toons!'

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published January 18, 2024 at 10:23 AM CST
Picture of Yaniv Dinur standing in front of the orchestra with a caption that reads "Tunes from the Toons."
ISO
"Tunes from the Toons!" takes place Jan. 26 at the UIS Performing arts Center in Springfield and Jan. 27 in Bloomington-Normal.

Whether you love Bugs Bunny or "Beauty and the Beast," the Illinois Symphony Orchestra (ISO) will bring the music from animation to the stage at their upcoming concert "Tunes from the Toons!" The performance will be conducted by music director candidate Yaniv Dinur and will feature music you heard in Saturday morning cartoons and animated feature films. The ISO will perform in Springfield, Ill. on Jan. 26 and in Bloomington-Normal on Jan. 27. For more information visit: ilsymphony.org
Tags
Arts & Life Illinois Symphony Orchestra
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories