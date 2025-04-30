ISO's Fukumara named Cleveland Orchestra Assistant Director

The Illinois Symphony Orchestra has announced Music Director Taichi Fukumura has been selected to assume the position of Assistant Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra in Fall 2025.

Fukumura will continue to serve as Music Director of the ISO and remains deeply committed to the vision and mission of our organization, according to a statement from the organization.

“I am tremendously honored to join The Cleveland Orchestra as Assistant Conductor and to work alongside Franz Welser-Möst and one of the world’s most renowned ensembles. This opportunity marks a significant milestone in my artistic journey, and I’m profoundly grateful to the Illinois Symphony for their continued support and partnership. I remain fully committed to our shared vision here in central Illinois and look forward to bringing all that I learn in Cleveland back to our vibrant musical community as we look ahead to an exciting new season,” said Music Director Taichi Fukumura.

ISO’s Board President Dr. Daniel Brownstone said, “It’s a tremendous honor to know ISO’s Music Director Taichi Fukumura has been named Assistant Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra. This is a unique opportunity for Taichi Fukumura and one that will advantageously support the vision of our orchestra.”

About Taichi Fukumura

Born in Tokyo, Fukumura grew up in Boston and began music studies at age three on the violin. He holds a Bachelor of Music in violin performance from Boston University, where he studied with Peter Zazofsky, and both Master of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts degrees in orchestral conducting from Northwestern University under the mentorship of Victor Yampolsky. Additional conducting training includes the Aspen Music Festival and Pierre Monteux School and Festival.

Fukumura is the Second Prize Winner of The Mahler Competition 2023 and a four-time recipient of the Solti Foundation U.S. Career Assistance Award 2021-2024.

He has been a guest conductor with the Bamberg Symphony, Utah Symphony, North Carolina Symphony, Eugene Symphony, Delaware Symphony, and Colorado Springs Philharmonic. He also returned to the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra as guest conductor after leading the orchestra in over 110 concerts as Assistant Conductor under Music Director Robert Spano.

Other notable appearances include guest conducting members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra in their Community Chamber Concert series, leading Stravinsky’s L’Histoire du Soldat. Fukumura was invited by the Berlin Philharmonic as one of 10 assistant conductor candidates for Kirill Petrenko and the Siemens Conductors Scholarship in 2021. He also served as Assistant Conductor of the Chicago Sinfonietta where he previously received mentorship from Music Director Mei-Ann Chen as a Freeman Conducting Fellow.

Engagements as cover conductor include the Minnesota Orchestra, Pittsburgh Symphony, Houston Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Chicago Philharmonic, a return to the Aspen Music Festival as guest assistant conductor and assisting Barbara Hannigan at the Munich Philharmonic and the Musikkollegium Winterthur, Switzerland.

The Illinois Symphony Orchestra is central Illinois’ largest professional orchestra serving over 35,000 patrons in the communities of Bloomington-Normal, Springfield and the surrounding region with symphony orchestra, chamber orchestra, and Concerts for Kids series in each community.

In addition to concert performances, the Orchestra's music education and outreach programs serve pre-K and elementary schools through the Itsy Arts and Music Matters education programs and reach middle schools, high schools, universities, community organizations and senior centers through guest artist residencies and musician and ensemble performances. The ISO also has an active Sips & Sounds Summer Concert Series, Around the Town Chamber Music Series and the Beyond the Stage concert experience. The Illinois Symphony Orchestra has a budget of approximately $1.4 million.



In July 2020, the ISO acquired the Sangamon Valley Youth Symphony (SVYS) started in the early 1970s by parents, music teachers and musicians to keep string instrument education and a youth orchestra in Springfield and surrounding communities following the elimination of all school orchestra programs. Now, the Illinois Symphony Youth Orchestras (ISYO) programs consist of Starter and Junior Strings, Preparatory Orchestra, Concert Orchestra and Symphony Orchestra serving over 300 students. The ISO also has a partnership in education and community engagement (PEACE) with the UIS-School of Music and Illinois State University’s Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts and School of Music.

Additional information about the Illinois Symphony Orchestra is available at www.ilsymphony.org.